|
|
|
REID, Ernest Robert Lindsay (Lindsay). Passed away at home with family in New Plymouth on Tuesday 12th May 2020, aged 72 years. Son of James (Jim) and Dorothy (Dot) Reid (nee Pole). Loving brother and brother in law to Christine and Richard (Dick) Wilton and Laurence and Heather Reid. Much loved father and father in law of Kerry and Asha Robinson of Rotorua, Sharon and Kyn Darrah of Whangarei, Tony and Natalie Reid of New Plymouth. Loved Poppa of Dylan, Jenna, Joshua and Skyla, Samuel, Arielle, Gabrielle and Liam and Great Poppa to Willow. Loving friend of Judith Reid, Brenda, Stewart and Rebecca D'Silva. We will miss you playing the piano and your sense of humour. Miss you already Dad, forever in our hearts. Thank you to Hospice Taranaki for all your love and support. All correspondence can be sent to 14 Kellyville Heights, Merrilands, New Plymouth 4312 or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020