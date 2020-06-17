Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Richard (Dick) MCDONALD

Add a Memory
Ernest Richard (Dick) MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD, Ernest Richard (Dick). Peacefully on Monday 15 June 2020 at Aparangi Care Centre, Te Kauwhata. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val. Treasured dad and father in law of Lyn and Jim (deceased); Colleen and Gary; Glenys and Steve and Colin (deceased). Loved grandfather of Richard, Anthony, John and Alyse and their families. Great grandfather of eight. "Together again with Mum." A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at a later date. All communications to the McDonald Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -