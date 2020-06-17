|
MCDONALD, Ernest Richard (Dick). Peacefully on Monday 15 June 2020 at Aparangi Care Centre, Te Kauwhata. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val. Treasured dad and father in law of Lyn and Jim (deceased); Colleen and Gary; Glenys and Steve and Colin (deceased). Loved grandfather of Richard, Anthony, John and Alyse and their families. Great grandfather of eight. "Together again with Mum." A Memorial Service for Richard will be held at a later date. All communications to the McDonald Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020