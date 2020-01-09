|
SCOTT, Ernest Neil. At Waikato Hospital on Monday 6th January 2020, surrounded by his adored family. In his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of Lynaire. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jason and Alice, Rebecca and Travis. Awesome grandad to his 9 grandchildren. Neil's funeral service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tawa Street, Te Kuiti, tomorrow Friday 10th January at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communication to Scott family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020