Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
Tawa Street
Te Kuiti
Ernest Neil SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Ernest Neil. At Waikato Hospital on Monday 6th January 2020, surrounded by his adored family. In his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of Lynaire. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jason and Alice, Rebecca and Travis. Awesome grandad to his 9 grandchildren. Neil's funeral service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tawa Street, Te Kuiti, tomorrow Friday 10th January at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communication to Scott family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
