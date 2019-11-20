Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Anglican Parish of Kohimarama
116 Selwyn Avenue
Mission Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest FIFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest John (Jack) FIFIELD

Add a Memory
Ernest John (Jack) FIFIELD Notice
FIFIELD, Ernest John (Jack). Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on 18 November 2019 aged 92 years and 1 day. Dearly loved husband of Joyce for 66 years, beloved father of the late Bryan, and Yvonne. Loved father-in-law of Susan Rishworth and Chris Farrelly. Treasured grandfather to Eve and Chris, William, Edward and Sarah and very special great-grandfather to Ada and Oliver. Loved brother of the late Vic, the late Nancy, Mary, and David. For Jack, family was everything. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Parish of Kohimarama, 116 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay on Monday 25 November at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to St John Ambulance.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -