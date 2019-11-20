|
|
|
FIFIELD, Ernest John (Jack). Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on 18 November 2019 aged 92 years and 1 day. Dearly loved husband of Joyce for 66 years, beloved father of the late Bryan, and Yvonne. Loved father-in-law of Susan Rishworth and Chris Farrelly. Treasured grandfather to Eve and Chris, William, Edward and Sarah and very special great-grandfather to Ada and Oliver. Loved brother of the late Vic, the late Nancy, Mary, and David. For Jack, family was everything. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Parish of Kohimarama, 116 Selwyn Avenue, Mission Bay on Monday 25 November at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jack's name to St John Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019