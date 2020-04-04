Home

C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-638 9125
GROTTA, Ernest. Passed away peacefully 24 March 2020, aged 97 years. Much loved husband of the late Ruth and adored father of the late Judy. Special and loved grandfather of Vaughan Lawson, Brent Lawson and Alice Rackham. Much loved Great- Grandfather to all his great-grandchildren. A private funeral (due to the current emergency situation) for Ernest was held on 25 March 2020 at Beit Olam, Waikumete Cemetery. The family will celebrate Ernest's very special life at a safe time in the future.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
