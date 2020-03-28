Home

Ernest George DOMINIKOVICH

Ernest George DOMINIKOVICH Notice
DOMINIKOVICH, Ernest George. "DR TOM" passed away peacefully, joining his sons, on 26 March 2020 at the age of 87, after a long health battle. Much-loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather he will be greatly missed and always remembered for his amazing wit, sense of fun, love of rugby and extraordinary medical gift. Forever in our hearts. Please forward any condolence mail C/- PO Box 180, Myponga, South Australia 5202.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
