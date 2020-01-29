Home

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Philips Anglican Church
92 St Heliers Bay Road
St Heliers
EDWARDS, Ernest. Passed away peacefully on 26th January 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Maggie. Loved father of Heather, Maywen, Helen and David, and partners Bruce, Rolf and Richard. Grandfather of Tobias, Matt, Nick, Jeremy, Frankie and Faye, and great grandfather of Olivia, Thea, Tom, Ellie, Billie, Amelia and Lucia. Much loved husband of the late Anita. Forever in our hearts. A service for Ernest will be held at St Philips Anglican Church, 92 St Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers on Saturday 1st February at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
