Ernest (Ernie) BRIDGES

Ernest (Ernie) BRIDGES Notice
BRIDGES, Ernest (Ernie). Born December 14, 1940. Passed peacefully 30 March at Selwyn Village, Point Chevalier. Aged 79. Thanks for the memories. Jacob, Joseph and Rose loved your trips to Aussie to visit us. They miss laughing at your accent. I am so grateful we spent time together recently and glad that you are no longer suffering. You can now rest in love and peace and be with Mum again. Your loving daughter Chris. Grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Joseph and Rose.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
