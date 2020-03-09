|
OSBORNE, Ernest Arthur (Ernie). Sadly, passed away on the 2nd March 2020 aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Lois, loved father of Gareth and Haydn, father in law of Claudia & Tina. Treasured grandfather to Quinn, Tristan, Ethan, Isabella, Olivia, Lilly, Oscar, Stephanie, Matthew and Thomas. Forever Remembered The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of ICU Whangarei Hospital. A private service for Ernie was held last week as per his wishes, he has been interred at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Osborne family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020