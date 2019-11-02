Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Erna Lona (Lorna) YOUNG

Erna Lona (Lorna) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Erna Lona (Lorna). Peacefully passed away after a short illness on the 30th October 2019 in Whangarei, aged 92 years. Loving mother and mother in law of Sylvia and Allan Patterson and Verena and John Hendriks. Dearly loved grandmother of Arron, Lenice and Brendan, and Tara, Trina, Rachel, Annemieke and Olivia, and all their partners. Great grandmother of 10. A service for Lorna will be held at the chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm, Wednesday 6th November 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if donations are made direct to St John's Ambulance, Whangarei. All communications to Lorna's family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
