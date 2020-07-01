Home

Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
3:00 p.m.
North West Baptist Church
95 Rotokauri Rd
Hamilton
Erna KAMPEN


1955 - 2020
Erna KAMPEN Notice
KAMPEN, Erna. Born December 9, 1955. Passed away peacefully at Windsor Court on June 26, 2020, aged 91, Much loved wife of the late John Kampen. Loved mum of Rob and Beth, Yvonne, and Stef. Loved grandma of Jamie, Paul, Laura, Tim and Bex. Loved great grandma of Liam, Sam, Ashley and Noah. A memorial gathering to be held at North West Baptist Church, 95 Rotokauri Rd, Hamilton at 3pm on Monday July 6. In lieu of flowers please donate to Christian Friends of Israel at Dennis 021-384-452.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
