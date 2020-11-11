Home

Erina Mary (Knight) SIMMONS

Erina Mary (Knight) SIMMONS Notice
SIMMONS, Erina Mary (nee Knight). Born in 1939. Passed peacefully on November 7th, 2020. Dearly loved wife to Bruce for 59 years. Cherished mother of Chris, John and David. Adored grandmother of Taylor, Chelsea, Holly, Tara, Matthew and Luca. Dearest younger sister of Cushla (deceased), John and Donald and treasured Aunt to the wider Knight and Simmons families. A celebration of her life will be held in Hamilton on 28th November. More details will be on www.facebook.com/bruce.simmons.1610 over the next week. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020
