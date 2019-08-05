Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
OGILVY, Erin Rachel. Passed away on Saturday 3 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Martin Alexander. Deeply loved mum of Petra and Jordan and step mum to Danielle and Georgia. Much loved daughter of Bernie and Raye. Cherished sister to Jason and Warwick. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hibicus Hospice, P O Box 66 Whangaparoa 0943 would be greatly accepted. A celebration of Erin's life will be held in Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 9 August 2019 at 12.30 p.m. All communications to Erin's family c/- the above funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
