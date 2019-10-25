Home

Erik Owen CARSON

Erik Owen CARSON Notice
CARSON, Erik Owen. Peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, aged 89. Loved partner of Pam. Loved Dad of Carole, and the late Chris. Beloved Granddad and Great Granddad. Special friend of the Rowe and Robinson families. A celebration of Owen's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 29th October at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1081, Tauranga or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Carson family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
