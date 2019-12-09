|
FRIIS, Erik Juul. On Saturday, 7th December 2019, died peacefully at the Beachfront Rest Home, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband for almost 60 years of the late Freda; loved father and father in law of Ingrid and Chris, Andrew and Jocelyn; treasured grandpa of Jonathan and his partner Emma, and Rebekah and Kyle, Jordan, Robyn and Malte, and Rosie; and great grandpa of Micah, Grace and Lilo. A service to celebrate Erik's life will be held at the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Wednesday the 11th of December 2019 at 2:00pm followed by interment at the Wainui Cemetery. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks for the care and wonderful service he received at the Beachfront Rest Home and Ward 15 of North Shore Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019