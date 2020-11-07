|
|
|
JEW, Erica Sydney (nee Chambers). Born March 12, 1930. Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 aged 90. Adored wife of the late Bryan, cherished mother of Kate, Michael, Kristin, Mark and our beloved Gavin who went too soon. Darling Mamma of her 14 grandchildren and 13 (nearly 14) great grandchildren. We will always remember her as a dedicated matriarch, charming hostess, wonderful creator of gardens and talented embroiderer. She inspired many with her hard work, generosity, her adventurous spirit and her love of bringing people together to celebrate any occasion. Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful carers at Bert Sutcliffe Village, Birkenhead for their kindness, their humour and their patience looking after our mum in her final years. A private family service has been held at St Mary's Church Northcote, followed by cremation. A life well lived, with love to share. She will be forever cherished.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020