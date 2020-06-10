|
CROMIE, Erica Kathleen (nee Morrison) (formerly Greer). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th April 2020 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa. Aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late James (Jim) Cromie and the late William (Bill) Greer. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Michael, Audrey and Lynn. Much loved grandmother 'Granny' to Erin, Lyle and Sarah, Geoffrey and Rachel, Karl and Emma, Darren and Katrina. Loved great grandmother to all her great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Erica's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11am, followed by the interment of her ashes at Birkenhead / Glenfield Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020