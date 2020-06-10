Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica CROMIE-GREER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Kathleen CROMIE-GREER

Add a Memory
Erica Kathleen CROMIE-GREER Notice
CROMIE, Erica Kathleen (nee Morrison) (formerly Greer). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th April 2020 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa. Aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late James (Jim) Cromie and the late William (Bill) Greer. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Michael, Audrey and Lynn. Much loved grandmother 'Granny' to Erin, Lyle and Sarah, Geoffrey and Rachel, Karl and Emma, Darren and Katrina. Loved great grandmother to all her great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Erica's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11am, followed by the interment of her ashes at Birkenhead / Glenfield Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -