CROMIE, Erica Kathleen (nee Morrison) (formerly Greer). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th April 2020 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa. Aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late James (Jim) Cromie and the late William (Bill) Greer. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marie and Michael, Audrey and Lynn. Step mother to Patricia and Francis, Brian and Laurence (Belgium). Much loved grandmother 'Granny' to Erin, Lyle and Sarah, Geoffrey and Rachel, Karl and Emma, Darren and Katrina and step-grandmother to her Belgium family. Loved great grandmother to all her great grandchildren both in NZ and Belgium. Thanks for the special care and kindness Erica received from all the staff at Evelyn Page. A private cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020