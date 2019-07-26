|
TREBILCO, Erica Annabelle (nee Gordon). On the 23rd July 2019; aged 71 years old, Erica passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of John, treasured mother and grandmother of the late Cherie, Lee-Ann and Michael Trebilco-Daysh, Jenny, David, Brandon and Melissa Caird, Stephen, Haley, Brooke, Georgia and Jesse Trebilco, Kim, Quinn, Leah and Riley Heron. A celebration service for Erica will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 90 Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem on Tuesday 30th July at 10:30 am. This is followed by a burial at Te Aroha Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please donate to Waipuna Hospice. Erica's faith has carried her home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 26 to July 27, 2019