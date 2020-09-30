|
WONG, Eric. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North on Friday, 25 September 2020, aged 96. Beloved husband of Mary, nee Soo (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Caroline, Geoff and Julie, and Karen. Much loved grandfather of Ben and Hayley, and Marcus and Stephanie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Henry and Shirley, Willie and Hazel, and Jean, and brother of Sheung Ham, Sheung Jung, Florrie, Clarence, Elsie and Vera (all deceased). Sincere thanks to the staff at Chiswick Park Lifecare. Due to the current situation, a private family funeral for Eric has been held. Subject to the whole of New Zealand being at Level 1, a celebration of Eric's life will be held in Palmerston North on Saturday, 5 December 2020. A further announcement will be published on Saturday 21 November 2020. Messages to Eric's family can be sent by email to [email protected] com or C/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. No flowers or donations thank you, and please do not send anything to Eric and Mary's former home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020