|
|
|
SUTTON, Eric William. 25 July 1929 - 01 September 2020. Eric passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital aged 91 years. Loving husband of Margaret for 57years. Eldest sibling of 8 to Bill and Grace Sutton of Sittingbourne of Kent England. Father to Brian, David, Ron and Nicholas. Grandfather to 9 and Great Grandfather to 14. Eric was a talented piano and organ player. Eric was also a builder and pilot of his beloved turbulent aircraft and also a gliding Instructor. A service to commemorate Eric's life will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Monday 7th September at 12:30pm. Due to current restrictions, the service will be for immediate family and friends of Eric.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020