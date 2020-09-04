Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric William SUTTON


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Eric William SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Eric William. 25 July 1929 - 01 September 2020. Eric passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital aged 91 years. Loving husband of Margaret for 57years. Eldest sibling of 8 to Bill and Grace Sutton of Sittingbourne of Kent England. Father to Brian, David, Ron and Nicholas. Grandfather to 9 and Great Grandfather to 14. Eric was a talented piano and organ player. Eric was also a builder and pilot of his beloved turbulent aircraft and also a gliding Instructor. A service to commemorate Eric's life will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Monday 7th September at 12:30pm. Due to current restrictions, the service will be for immediate family and friends of Eric.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -