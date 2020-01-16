Home

Eric Victor Barrymore (Barry) YEO Notice
YEO, Eric Victor Barrymore (Barry). Born November 07, 1941. Passed suddenly but peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on January 14. 2020. Loved father of Megan, Amanda, Stephanie and Murray. Loved son of the late Myrtle and Eric and also stepfather Jock. Grandfather of Canaan, Emma, Tyler, Jack, Bobbie Jean, Brayden, Dalton, Annabel, Elise and Edward and also loved brother of Bruce, Jimmy, Tony, Leonie and Lauren. A small gathering and funeral to be held on Saturday January 18, at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
