VERDONK, Eric. Passed away in the loving care of his family, at home in Auckland, on 3 April 2020, aged 60 years. Cherished husband of Mandy and dearly loved father of Sieska and Hugo. A wonderful son of Corrie and Lambert and brother of Bert and the late Josina. A true legend of the New Zealand Rowing community and a great friend to many. Special thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital who helped care for Eric in recent weeks. There will be a family cremation this week followed by a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020