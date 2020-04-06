Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric VERDONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric VERDONK

Add a Memory
Eric VERDONK Notice
VERDONK, Eric. Passed away in the loving care of his family, at home in Auckland, on 3 April 2020, aged 60 years. Cherished husband of Mandy and dearly loved father of Sieska and Hugo. A wonderful son of Corrie and Lambert and brother of Bert and the late Josina. A true legend of the New Zealand Rowing community and a great friend to many. Special thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital who helped care for Eric in recent weeks. There will be a family cremation this week followed by a memorial service to be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -