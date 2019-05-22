Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric DENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Trevor DENTON

Notice Condolences

Eric Trevor DENTON Notice
DENTON, Eric Trevor. 6 February 1931 to 18 May 2019 Loved husband of Gay, father and father in law of Karen and Peni Te'o, Gaylene and Keith Whenmouth, and step- father of Susan Richards. Loved Grandad of Niko and Kim Te'o and their children, Laura and Jesse Whenmouth and Ethan and Aidan Richards. He passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 May at Whangarei Hospital. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday 23 May. All communications to [email protected] gmail.com.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.