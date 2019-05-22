|
DENTON, Eric Trevor. 6 February 1931 to 18 May 2019 Loved husband of Gay, father and father in law of Karen and Peni Te'o, Gaylene and Keith Whenmouth, and step- father of Susan Richards. Loved Grandad of Niko and Kim Te'o and their children, Laura and Jesse Whenmouth and Ethan and Aidan Richards. He passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 May at Whangarei Hospital. A private family funeral will be held on Thursday 23 May. All communications to [email protected] gmail.com.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
