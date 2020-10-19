Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Eric Thomas Edward SAMPSON

Eric Thomas Edward SAMPSON
SAMPSON, Eric Thomas Edward. On Saturday 17 October 2020, peacefully at home in his 95th year. Cherished partner of Jan, loved husband of the late Joy and the late Jill. Much loved father and father in law of Vaughan and Margaret, step father of Tony and Mark Dawson and stepfather in law of Robyn, Caryn and Megan. Loved grandfather of Paul, Allan, Sarah, Helen, Millie, Emma, Michael and Tayla and great grandfather of Levi, Riley, Maxten, Laci, Elijah and Michaela. A full life well lived leaving many everlasting memories. A celebration of Eric's life will be held In The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, at 10 a.m. on Thursday 22 October, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
