Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Eric Stephen COLLINS

Eric Stephen COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Eric Stephen. Peacefully on March 11 2020 at his home, aged 85. Eric will be missed by his sisters, children, step-children, grandchildren, great- grandchild and their families. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday, March 16 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eric's memory, to Dove House www. dovehospice.org.nz would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
