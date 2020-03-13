|
|
|
COLLINS, Eric Stephen. Peacefully on March 11 2020 at his home, aged 85. Eric will be missed by his sisters, children, step-children, grandchildren, great- grandchild and their families. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday, March 16 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eric's memory, to Dove House www. dovehospice.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020