McINTOSH, Eric Robert (Eric). Born October 29, 1927. Late on the 25th of November 2019 our beautiful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away. Loved life partner and husband of Lorna, wonderful father and father-in-law of Grant and Chidori, Tracey and Steve, grandfather of Chloe, Taiji, La'a, Nana-Ko and Luke, great-grandfather of Raphael, Estelle and Delphine. Friend of so many. Moe mai ra e Koro. A private cremation has been held. We will celebrate Eric's life at 2pm at home at 8 Temple St, Meadowbank, on Sunday 1st of December. All welcome
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
