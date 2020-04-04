|
|
|
L'AMIE, Eric Robert. Service No: J71124 RNZAF Peacefully at Waikanae on Thursday 26th March 2020. In his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Eunice. Beloved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Wayne Jennings, and Brenda and Craig Martin. Cherished grandfather of Deane, Kim, Sean, Ciaran, Nicholas, and Alastair. Proud great grandfather of his 12 great grandchildren. The family wishes to express its thanks to the staff at Winara Home, Waikanae for their dedicated care and support of Eric. A private cremation has been held. Messages to "The L'Amie Family" c/o PO Box 119 Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020