SCOWN, Eric Paul (Paul). on 12 June 2020, peacefully at Hamilton, surrounded by his family, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Myra Loved father and father-in- law of Bruce and Sheryl, Helen and Gordon (dec.), David and Pauline, Sheryll and Bill (dec.), Pauline and Graeme, Natalie and Ray. A much-loved grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. A memorial service for Paul will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 18 June 2020at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Stroke Foundation, PO Box 27112, Garnett Avenue, Hamilton 3257, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Scown family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020