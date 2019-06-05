Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric McQUEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric McQUEEN

Notice Condolences

Eric McQUEEN Notice
McQUEEN, Eric. On 29 May 2019 at Julia Wallace Retirement Village. In his 93rd year. Much loved husband of the late Yola Frances McQueen (nee King) and father of Ian, Peter and Ross. Devoted Poppa to his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Manawatu representative sportsman in many codes. Past President and Life Member of the Palmerston North Golf Club. Eric's family especially thank the Julia Wallace staff who cared for him and family and friends who visited in his last few weeks. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 7 June 2019 at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.