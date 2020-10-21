|
DAVIES, Eric Matthew. (86 years young) Passed away peacefully on 19 October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Faye. Father and father in law of Rose (Rosemary) and Mark, Stephen and Tracey, Mike and Talitha, Greg and Justine. Loved by his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Now at peace. "The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms" Deut. 33 vs 27. A service for Eric will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 23 October 2020 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020