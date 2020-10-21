Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Matthew DAVIES

Add a Memory
Eric Matthew DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Eric Matthew. (86 years young) Passed away peacefully on 19 October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Faye. Father and father in law of Rose (Rosemary) and Mark, Stephen and Tracey, Mike and Talitha, Greg and Justine. Loved by his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Now at peace. "The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms" Deut. 33 vs 27. A service for Eric will be held at Tauranga Park 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 23 October 2020 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -