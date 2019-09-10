|
GARDNER, Eric Lawrence William. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Saturday 7th of September 2019. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Fay. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Barbara and Bill, John and Lan. Grandfather to Rebecca, Angela and Sarah. Great grandfather to Tait, Cole, Abby, Max and Lucy. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Saturday 14th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Papatoetoe Cemetery, Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019