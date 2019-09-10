Home

GARDNER, Eric Lawrence William. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Saturday 7th of September 2019. Aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Fay. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Barbara and Bill, John and Lan. Grandfather to Rebecca, Angela and Sarah. Great grandfather to Tait, Cole, Abby, Max and Lucy. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Saturday 14th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a burial at Papatoetoe Cemetery, Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
