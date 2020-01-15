Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
Auckland 0941
View Map
Eric (Eric) KNIGHT


1952 - 2020
Eric (Eric) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Eric (Eric). Born December 10, 1952. Passed away on January 13, 2020. Eric Knight (loving partner of Lyn, devoted Dad and Poppa) recently moved from Ruakaka to Snells Beach has passed away quietly after a short illness. His ability to maintain his sense of humour and smile right to the end was admirable. He will be dearly missed by all of us. Feel free to join us to celebrate his life at 1pm on Saturday 18th January. The service will be held at Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
