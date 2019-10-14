|
PARKER, Eric John. (8 March 1935 - 12 October 2019.) Eric passed away peacefully on 12th October 2019 in the Kamo Home, Whangarei, after a brief illness; aged 84 years. Loved husband of Marie. Dear Dad of Kim and Terry, and father-law of Peter Davies. Brother of Alan and Jackie. Loved Poppa of Morgan, Scott, Kyle, Leo, Callum, Liam (deceased), Vin, and Casey. Special Great-Poppa to Tellah, Ari, Kyla, and Shyla. A special thank you to the people who cared for Eric in Alice Court; you were so very kind. A service for Eric will be held at Christ Church (Anglican Church) corner Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei, at 1:00pm, on Wednesday, 16th October 2019, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Northland Emergency Services Trust (rescue helicopter), 43 Western Hills Drive, Kensington, Whangarei 0112. All communications to the 'Parker Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145, or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019