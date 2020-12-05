Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Eric Graham BILLINGTON
BILLINGTON, Eric Graham. Passed away on the 3rd December 2020. Loving husband of Annette and father and father in law of Tania and Glen and Adrianne. Grandfather of Cole, Tyler, Matt, Jack, Shelby, Grace and Connor. Great Grandfather of Mila. A special man who will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 10th of December at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
