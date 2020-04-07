Home

Eric George MNZM MALLARD

Eric George MNZM MALLARD Notice
MALLARD, Eric George MNZM. On Sunday 5 April 2020, peacefully at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. Aged 90 years. Devoted Husband of the late Audrey. Dearly loved Father of Janice and Randell, Neil and Judi, Judith and Terry. Grandfather of Paul and Sacha, Hayley and Sean, Mark and Tanya, Tim and Kimberley, Hannah and Elliot, Jack and Liam. Poppy Eric of Thomas, Sienna, Kees, Ruby, Cooper and Hudson. Dad, you were the best father, grandfather and great grandfather in the world. A Legend in New Zealand Motorsport. Your race has run and this time the chequered flag is for you. Eric's wishes were that a celebration of his life be held at a later date. Communications to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
