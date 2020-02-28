|
COYLE, Eric George. RNZAF No. 77225. (1937 - 2020) Passed away 23 February 2020, aged 82 in Auckland. Much loved father of Alan, Philip and Wendy, their partners Christine, Andrew and Ivy and grandfather of Henry Coyle. Loved brother of Alison, brother-in-law of Noel Dennerly, uncle of Rachel, Simon and Katrina and the late Mark and great uncle of Sophia. Eric spent most of his working career as a Probation Officer. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 5 March at 12.30pm. All correspondence to PO Box 492 Taupo 3351.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020