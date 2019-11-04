|
JACKSON, Eric Forsyth. Unexpectedly on Oct 31st 2019, 85 inspirational years. Dearly loved husband and sweetheart of Joan, for 63 years. Loved brother of Eldon and the late Gordon. Loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Michael Barker, Judi and Malcolm Leman, Janine and Derek Grul and their families. Eric delighted in his eight grandchildren, Sarah and Greg Fleming, Matthew and Christiana Barker, Scott and Kirstin Leman, Laura and Robert Hunte, Gemma and Charles de Vilder, Alanna and Benji Alexander, Caleb and Dianne Grul, Olivia and Joel Walraven, and eleven great grandchildren, Madeline, Joshua, Lucienne and Jemimah, Noah and Penny, Ezra, Zoe and Aaliyah, Harper and Nixon. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Mt Roskill Baptist Church, 485 Richardson Rd, Mt. Roskill on Wednesday 6th November at 10.30 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019