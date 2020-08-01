|
ENGELBRECHT, Eric Desmond. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband to Stephanie. Beloved father and father-in-law to Ian and Abigail, Cheryl and Lance, Peter-John and Lola-Anne. Adored Pa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family. Rest in peace, your work on earth is done. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army P.O.Box 84366 Westgate, will be appreciated A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Salvation Army Church, 532 Don Buck Road Massy, on Saturday 8 August at 11 am, followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Road Henderson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020