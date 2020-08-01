Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Salvation Army Church
532 Don Buck Road
Massy
Eric Desmond ENGELBRECHT

Eric Desmond ENGELBRECHT Notice
ENGELBRECHT, Eric Desmond. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband to Stephanie. Beloved father and father-in-law to Ian and Abigail, Cheryl and Lance, Peter-John and Lola-Anne. Adored Pa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family. Rest in peace, your work on earth is done. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army P.O.Box 84366 Westgate, will be appreciated A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Salvation Army Church, 532 Don Buck Road Massy, on Saturday 8 August at 11 am, followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Road Henderson.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
