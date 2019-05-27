|
|
|
LUNDY, Eric David (Ric). Navy No 13627. 1933 - 2019 Loved 3rd son of the late Marian and the late David. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Brother to Brian (deceased), and Bill (deceased), and Marian. Loved by his children and stepchildren, Leonie, Jan, Stephanie, Sharon, Rohan, and David (Barney). Dearly loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will miss you, our quiet gentle man. No flowers please. Donations to Hospice West Auckland would be appreciated. A private celebration of Ric's life will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
Read More