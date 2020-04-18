|
DE LAUTOUR, Eric Charles. L/Cpl Reg.No. 234312, 2NZEF, 25 Bn, A Coy, Nth Africa. Div. Sig, A Sqn, attached to 18th Armoured Regt Italy. (Rowdy). Peacefully, on 14 April 2020 at Tauranga, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Rae. Much-loved father of Diane and Rodney, Kay, Joy, and the late Keith. Cherished grandfather of James, Angus; Tania, Nicola, Clem, Sarah; Evan, Brad, Kane, Levi; and great grandfather of ten. Eric lived his life as son, brother, farmer, soldier, husband, father, gardener, athlete and grandparent with love, compassion, philosophy and endless optimism. An inspiration right to the end. When we seek to discover the best in others, we somehow bring out the best in ourselves - Ward A private cremation has been held. Commemorative service details to follow at a later date. Communications to the de Lautour family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020