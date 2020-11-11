|
HOWARD, Eric Bruce. Born June 23, 1949. Passed away on November 09, 2020. Loving father to Roy and Shayla, devoted Poppa to Braxton. A service for Eric will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley Whangarei at 1:30 pm on Monday 16th of November 2020, followed by interment at the Kaurihohore Cemetery, Apotu Road, Kauri. Special thanks to St Johns Ambulance for all the care and support. All communications The Howard Family c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020