Eric Anthony COENRADI

COENRADI, Eric Anthony. 24 July 1957 - 27 September 2019 Peacefully passed away at Kamo Home. Dearly loved husband of Nikki. Father of Lucy, Jemimah, Eloise, Esther, and Rachel. Special thanks to the wonderful Kamo Home and Village. Free at last to be with his saviour and lord. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Corner Moody ave and Kamo Road, On Wednesday the 2nd October 2019 at 11am. All communications to 'The Coenradi Family', C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
