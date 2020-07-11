|
NGATAI, Enoka. 19 September 1932 - 20 June 2020. Tēnei te mihi atu ki a koutou katoa, ngā iwi, ngā hoa, ngā whanaunga maha, te hapū me ngā kaipupuri o te mauri o te marae. E rere tonu ngā mihi ki te roopu o Ngāti Kahu Hauora, ki ngā karere o te Atua, ara ki a koutou katoa. Ahakoa kua ngaro atu ia i te tirohanga kanohi ko ngā whakaaro mona ka mau tonu, a tōna wā ka tūtaki anō. So true "Someone comes into your life stays a while then leaves and somehow afterwards you find that you are no longer the same person" Thank you all for the way you expressed, by word, by action, by presence, ā wairua, how Enoka touched your lives as a friend, a father, a koro, a husband. Your communion with his whānau at this time is fully appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Nā te whānau o Enoka rāua ko Ataraita.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020