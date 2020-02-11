|
HISLOP, Enid May. Passed away 9th February 2020, in her 102nd year. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and the late Colin Rimmer, the late Maureen Wilson, and the late Glenys, and Alan Nelson. Dear Grandma of Grant, Sharon, Nicola, Brett, Deborah and Kylie. Loved Great Grandmother of Quinn, Tai, Finn, Zac, Piper, Florence, Imogen, Timothy and Eloise. A celebration of Enid's life will be held at St David's in the Fields, 202 Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough on Friday 14th February at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020