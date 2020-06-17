|
LARSEN, Enid Jessie. Passed away peacefully on 12 June 2020 at the Beachfront Rest Home, Stanmore Bay aged 97 years. Adored wife (Topsy) of the late Jack, dearly loved mother and mother in law of Frances and Graham Howe, and Barry and Barbara Larsen. Loved Nana of Michael and Liz (USA), Angela and Adrian Aldag (Australia), Jennifer and Phil Richards, Scott and Sharon Larsen, (Singapore), Katrina and Dale Rhodes and Stuart Larsen. Loved Nana Enid to her 11 great grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. Our sincere thanks to the staff at the Beachfront Rest Home for their loving care of mum over the last 8 years. Sleep peacefully mum, it's time to be with dad again. Communications to 84 Panorama Heights, Orewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020