CRIPPS, Enid Ethel. Born 31 January 1936, passed on 20 October 2019. Now at rest. In loving memory, wife of 60 years to Terry. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law. Beloved Nana to 11 Grandchildren and 4 Great- Grandchildren. No flowers by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Enid's memory to St Johns Ambulance Service. A celebration of Enid's life will be held at small chapel of St Andrews (Howick Presbyterian) Church on Friday 25th October at 11:30 am. Special thanks to devoted son Ian for all of his care and support. Enid is now free from the aches and pains of age. She is much loved and sadly missed. All communications to: Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe. Ph 09-279-9098
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019