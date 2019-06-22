|
REAY, Enid Dorothy (nee Smith). 11 March 1925 - 20 June 2019. Much loved wife of the late Robin and loved mother of Marilyn and Dennis, Kevin and Karen, Brian and Kathy, Ngaire and Colin. Loved grandmother of Simon, Frances, Andrea, Christopher, Elizabeth, Alistair, Josie, Olivia, Gina and Flynn. Loved great grandmother of 14 great grandchildren. Dedicated to family and friends, exceptional hard worker and most awesome gardener. So happy you'll be with Rob. Private cremation and a "celebration of her life" to be held in Te Aroha at a later date. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
