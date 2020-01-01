|
|
|
GASSON, Enda Madeline. On December 26th 2019 peacefully, late of Clevedon aged 83 years. Beloved Wife of the late Maurice. Loved Mother to Mark, Patricia, Linda (Deceased), Clare, Brian, Michael and Nicola. Mother in law to Tessa, Mark, Ross, Rod, Liz, Firyal and Peter. Loving Nana to her 20 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anne's Church, 126 Russell Rd, Manurewa on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 1.30pm.. 'Please wear something bright' In lieu of flowers a donation to Papakura High School Charitable Trust would be appreciated. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 1, 2020