TEGG, Ena Mabel (Mini) (nee Mattson) Born March 14 1925 Passed peacefully at home May 12, 2020 Dearly loved wife of her husband of 63 years the late Graham Tegg. Much loved and cherished mother of Geoffrey, Jennifer, Christopher and April (deceased) Legendary 'supergran' to her 14 grand- children and 19 great grandchildren. Mini will be missed by all her relatives and the many friends she made during her long life. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Mini's life will be held at a later date. Mini, you will be in our hearts forever All Communications to Tegg Family c/- 567B Esdaile Rd RD8 Tauranga 3180
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020